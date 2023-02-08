Moto E13 Launched At Rs 6,999 In India; Check Variant-Wise Price, Specifications Here

Moto has launched yet another affordable smartphone in India with Unisoc T606 SoC at a starting price of Rs 6.999.

By Ashish Singh
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 04:18 PM IST
Minute Read
Moto E13 Launched At Rs 6,999 In India; Check Variant-Wise Price, Specifications Here
Moto E13 with 5,000 mAh battery pack and 10W charging launched in India. (Image-Twitter)

The popular smartphone maker Motorola which is based in the United States has launched its affordable Moto E13 smartphone in India with an impressive set of features and specifications and a massive battery pack of 5,000 mAh and a single camera at the rear panel.

Moto E13 Specifications:

The all-new affordable Moto E13 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with a 60 Hz refresh rate panel and a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSOC T606 processor paired with the Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone would run on the latest Android 13.

Additionally, the smartphone gets an IP52-rated dust and water-resistant certification along with 164.19x74.95x8.47mm dimensions and an overall weight of around 180g.

Also Read
LinkedIn Reaches 100 Million Members Milestone In India; Know Latest..
LinkedIn Reaches 100 Million Members Milestone In India; Know Latest..

When it comes to networking, the phones offer 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 wireless capability. The smartphone also has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP front camera lens for selfies and video calls. Looking at the segment, the phone is capable of filming FHD video at 30 frames per second.

Also Read
5G Services Now Available Across 238 Indian Cities: Minister In Lok Sabha
5G Services Now Available Across 238 Indian Cities: Minister In Lok Sabha


Moto E13 Price In India:

The Moto E13 is available in three variants: 2GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The base trim costs roughly Rs 6,999, while the top-tier trim costs Rs 7,999. On Flipkart and JioMart, the phone will be available in three colour options: Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.