Moto E13 Launched At Rs 6,999 In India; Check Variant-Wise Price, Specifications Here

The popular smartphone maker Motorola which is based in the United States has launched its affordable Moto E13 smartphone in India with an impressive set of features and specifications and a massive battery pack of 5,000 mAh and a single camera at the rear panel.

Moto E13 Specifications:

The all-new affordable Moto E13 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with a 60 Hz refresh rate panel and a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSOC T606 processor paired with the Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone would run on the latest Android 13.

Additionally, the smartphone gets an IP52-rated dust and water-resistant certification along with 164.19x74.95x8.47mm dimensions and an overall weight of around 180g.

When it comes to networking, the phones offer 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 wireless capability. The smartphone also has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP front camera lens for selfies and video calls. Looking at the segment, the phone is capable of filming FHD video at 30 frames per second.



Moto E13 Price In India:

The Moto E13 is available in three variants: 2GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The base trim costs roughly Rs 6,999, while the top-tier trim costs Rs 7,999. On Flipkart and JioMart, the phone will be available in three colour options: Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White.