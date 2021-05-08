Mother's Day 2021: In the family bell feature, a user can set reminders or alarms for one or more members of a family for activities like 'sleep time, bath time, recess'.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Mother's Day 2021 is just a day away and children across the globe have started preparing to surprise their mothers. The day is celebrated to mark the unconditional and never-ending love of mothers throughout a person's life. Amid these times when technology is apparently at its peak, there are ways in which you can ease the life of your mother by reducing some burden from her shoulders digitally.

In line with that, Google Assistance is bringing some super-cool features that might end up helping your mother and your entire family. Among the new features, Google is introducing the family bell feature along with an enhanced broadcast messaging feature and a new story mode that include tales from Harry Potter books. Google while announcing the new features, earlier this week, wrote in its blog post that the new features are rolling out just in time for Mother's Day 2021. t.

In the enhanced broadcast feature, Google will enable a user to send a broadcast message to all family members across Google devices by creating a family group. With this, your mother can now call you for lunch or dinner through a message rather than climbing up the stairs and calling you individually.

The Google Assistance family bell function has also been improved in the new update. In the family bell feature, a user can set reminders or alarms for one or more members of a family for activities like 'sleep time, bath time, recess'. This feature will soon be able to take commands in Hindi, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The Google Assistant can now also recite stories for the kids at bedtime that can be accessed through any smart display or an Android device. Users will be able to access any story available on Google's library. Parents can set up an account for their kids to monitor the content they consume.

Like last year's handwashing song and doodle in the honor of Dr Ignaz Semmelweis, Google will add three new songs to motivate kids in helping with chores around the house. Users can command the Assistant with “Hey Google, Sing the cleanup song,” or “Hey Google, Sing the go to sleep song,” or “Hey Google, Sing the brush your teeth song” for some entertainment.

