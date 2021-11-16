New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartwatches are useful devices that help health-conscious people track their fitness. Several brands have launched smartwatches in India and plenty of options are available in the market. However, Molife Sense 320 is a unique 'made-in-India' smartwatch that has been launched by the company specifically for Indian users.

Molife Sense 320, which was launched in India in September this year, is a stylish smartphone that will attract users. People who are looking to purchase a new smartwatch can purchase Molife Sense 320 at an introductory price of Rs 2,799 (blackstrap) and Rs 2,999 (limited edition with premium quality strap) on Molifeworld.com, Amazon and Flipkart.

"Considering the host of health-related features this is the perfect smartwatch to support an active lifestyle, and sporting Sense 320 on the wrist would allow people to keep a real-time tab on their daily life," said Molife in a statement. "In addition to SpO2 and True Heart Rate Sensor, the smartwatch allows you to carry out multiple tasks like tracking sleep pattern, counting steps, controlling music and keeping weather updates".

Molife Sense 320: Features and specifications

Molife Sense 320 is available in India in black and Gunmetal Grey and Gunmetal Grey and Black colours with a 1.7 IPS infinity display. Buyers can also purchase it in a limited edition with a red strap. Though the smartphone has a silicone strap, along with a zinc alloy metal case, the company has claimed that Molife Sense 320 is pretty lightweight as it weighs just 54 grams.

Molife Sense 320, which is an IP 68 certified smartwatch, comes with a 200mAh battery that can provide a battery backup of seven days with a standby time of approximately 15 days. The smartwatch also has a Blood Oxygen Tracker and a True Heart Rate Sensor that would help fitness freaks track their sleep and monitor their heart rate.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma