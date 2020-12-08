New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Prime Minister Narendra delivered the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 at 10:45 am today. In the event he credited the techies of the country and said, "It is due to your innovation & efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that A son connected with his mother in a different city.A student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom."

The fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10, 2020, the PMO said in a statement.

This year's theme for IMC 2020 is "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable" and it aims to align to the prime minister's vision to promote "Atmanirbhar Bharat", "digital inclusivity", and 'sustainable development, entrepreneurship and innovation'.

Here are the highlights:

10:57 AM| A lot of young techies tell me that it is the Code which makes a product special. Some entrepreneurs tell me that it is Concept which matters more. Investors suggest that it is Capital which is important to scale a product: PM

10:55 AM| It is because of mobile technology that we will embark one of the largest covid vaccine drive: PM Modi

10:52 AM| 'Our youth is working on many products that holds the potential of going global': PM Modi

10:47 AM| The government is looking forward to unlock the full potential of the IT sector: PM Modi

10:45 AM| IMC 2020 will witness participation from various ministries, telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts.

