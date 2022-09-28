Missing TikTok? Here's Another Alternative You Can Use

Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and Facebook have become important parts of everyday life. Not only limited to passing time, but these apps are also now used for earning money, learning new things, consuming news, networking, and whatnot. Adding on to that, social media made people aware of the importance of perfection. But there are mixed reactions to the existence of social media.

Recently the world of social media got another app named BeReal which is aiming to promote an authentic social media experience. BeReal is a photo-sharing application that was released in 2020 and has over five million downloads. Notably, the app saw over two million installs in the last few weeks, as per Sensor Tower data.

Additionally, there are a lot of features that make it stand out from Instagram and Snapchat. For example, a user can post only 1 picture and there are no in-app camera filters. Each day the user gets an alert to click a picture and it should be done in the next 2 minutes. If not, the user will get a ‘late’ tag. Since the app offers very less time to click a picture, the user has to post funny and awkward images, in other words, being real.

Likewise, if a user doesn't post every day, they won't be able to see their friends' posts. Images in the Explore tab will also be blurred. BeReal offers the ability to delete photos just once a day. Additionally, the app warns users if someone takes a screenshot of their post.

Just like on Instagram and Facebook, users can comment, create their own bitmoji, and reshare their daily posts on Snapchat and Instagram. Lastly, there are no ads on the app so far. However, to sustain its business model, BeReal may shift towards this revenue model as its user base expands.