New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: In a bid to help journalism grow in digital era, the Google News Initiative tied up with media consultancy firm MightyHive to launch APAC data lab playbook. With the fastly changing privacy and technological landscape, this playbook helps publishers by informing them how data science and analytics can help them improve their content planning, retaining visitors with better content suggestions, and about improving site revenue.

Additionally, it provides useful insights about best content plan for a publisher, the necessary prerequisites, the intended change as a result of the implementation, and the mechanics behind how these implementations will achieve better performance. Media consultancy firm MighyHive evaluated the maturity of publishers in three key areas which include improving reader engagement, increasing direct revenue relationship with readers, and to drive revenue from advertisers

Jagran New Media CEO Bharat Gupta lauded the initiative and thanked GNI Data Labs Team & MightyHive team for contributing in his organisation's transformational journey.

He said GNI APAC Data Labs Program and MightyHive worked with them to establish a sustainable Publisher Model and identified two engagement modules which are content planning and inventory yield management. They improved on content planning to establish higher engagement users and then worked on inventory tield management for immediate return on better monetisation

"In all, this program was not just about technical solutions but a commitment to introduce a progressive change, leading to better scalability & sustainability. I would sincerely like to thank GNI Data Labs Team & MightyHive team for enabling us with the Knowledge, Science & Culture to make our Business Work and come across as Trusted Partners in our Transformation Journey,” Mr Gupta said.

MightyHive India Country manager Smita Salgaonkar stressed the need for pairing great journalistic content with the right technology, data to help publisher teams build stronger intuitions about their readers. She further noted that Tech empowered publisher teams are more successful at capturing a reader’s attention and earning their growing interest overtime for a long and profitable relationship

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha