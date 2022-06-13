Washington | Jagran Technology Desk: After serving the people for over 27 years, Microsoft's Internet Explorer is finally getting retired. The browser, which was first launched in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, was made available for free by the company as a part of knowledge.

According to Mashable, Internet Explorer will stop functioning from June 15, 2022. The reports claim that even after witnessing a huge peak with a usage of 95 per cent share back in 2003, the browser was still not able to hold the position and the user base started declining drastically.

Several new competitors jumped into the browser market with better user interfaces, better internet speed, and smooth performance. It looks like Internet Explorer was unable to sustain the competition and slowly turned into 'just a default explorer which is used to install other browsers'.

Sean Lyndersay, Microsoft Edge program manager, said that "the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge". "Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," he said.

Microsoft halted fresh feature development of the browser back in 2016 and it might be the first time the tech giant has decided to phase out the Internet Explorer. After the news got announced, netizens started reacting on social media.

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood.



Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era 💛 — Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022

Posted By: Anushka Vats