Microsoft’s Bing Records 10x App Downloads After ChatGPT Integration: Report

THE USE of Microsoft's Bing search engine has significantly increased recently, with a 10x rise in mobile app downloads following the addition of ChatGPT AI. The online world is astonished over this revelation as Bing pursues its goal of challenging Google to become the leading search engine in the industry. According to a report by TechCrunch, ever since Microsoft announced the integration, the Bing mobile app has received 10 times as many downloads, moving it up to position 12 on the US App Store.

Bing With ChatGPT: What's New?

Bing's search results now have a higher level of intelligence thanks to the inclusion of ChatGPT AI, giving users a more individualised and natural experience. Bing has grown more appealing as a choice for consumers seeking a more intelligent search engine because of its capacity to comprehend natural language searches and deliver accurate results.

Bing's picture and video search capabilities have been improved with the inclusion of ChatGPT's advanced language processing capabilities. Users can now find the information they're looking for more easily thanks to the more thorough and pertinent search results that include high-quality photographs and videos.

Users can now also find the information, that too, quickly, thanks to Bing's integration with ChatGPT AI. Because of the ability to understand complex searches and provide appropriate results, users may obtain the information they seek in a fraction of the time.

The whole scenario comes into existence after the US-based tech giant Microsoft in a surprise event announced that it would be including OpenAI’s ChatGPT in its Bing and Edge browser in order to revolutionize the search. Notably, Microsoft has also signed a multi-billion dollar deal with the developer of ChatGPT and has been reportedly working on bringing it to services like MS Office suite and more.

Interestingly, Microsoft has been one of the early investors in the San-Francisco-based Open AI.