Microsoft's AI-Powered Search Engines 'Bing' And 'Edge' Launched; All You Need To Know

Microsoft has officially announced the AI-powered bing and Edge browser for the first time in a surprise event, which will aid in the delivery of better search, more thorough answers, a new chat experience, and the potential to develop content.

Further, in a blog post, the US-based technology giant mentioned that there are over 10 billion search queries in a day out of which half of them go unanswered. To cater to those, the AI-powered Microsoft search engine would be the one, which can help users to answer their advanced questions.

What’s New In The Bing And Edge Browsers:

1. Better search: The browsers will now offer better search with more pertinent results for common queries like sports scores, market prices, and weather, as well as a new sidebar that displays additional in-depth information.

2. Complete Answers: The all-new AI-powered search would be now proving the relevant answers according to the search which users make.

3. Introduction Of Chat Services: Bing will provide a useful and engaging discussion for users who are conducting complex searches, such as which laptop should you buy. This will help the user understand the information he or she is seeking to find.

4. Creative Spark: The company also disclosed that the AI-powered search engine will offer more than just a solution. The more sophisticated search engines can now produce content for you, such as an email, a 5-day itinerary for a dream trip to Hawaii with links to make travel and lodging arrangements, preparation materials for interviews, or quizzes for trivia night with all the sources included to make it more ethical.

5. New Microsoft Edge Experience: With these add-ons, the company has revamped the Edge browser and provided a new look with more features including the chat and compose. A user can use the Edge Sidebar to request a summary of a lengthy financial report to extract the main points, and then use the chat feature to request a comparison to the financials of a rival company, which will instantly create a table. Edge will now also assist you in content creation, such as a LinkedIn post if you provide it with a few starter cues. After that, you can ask it for assistance in updating the post's tone, structure, and length. Edge understands the website you're on and makes the appropriate adjustments.