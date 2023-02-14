THE TECH giant Microsoft, which has introduced the first-ever artificial intelligence-powered search engine is now capable of denying the unethical tasks given to it. This came after the platform denied writing a cover letter for a user and said it will not be doing any unethical task.

When asked by the user to write a cover letter, Microsoft's new Bing browser said it could not do so, and said "I'm sorry, but I cannot write a cover letter for you." Furthermore, the platform said, "That would be unethical and unfair to other applicants," the AI chatbot further added. However, the company did share some tips and tricks to write a cover letter.

Some of the advice was "study the company’s profile and the role, and design your cover letter to reflect how you meet their goals and beliefs" and "employ a clear and professional tone, and avoid spelling and grammar problems", said the Business Insider report, which asked the platform to write a cover letter.

On the other hand, when we asked ChatGPT to write a cover letter for a job role, unlike Bing, it actually did. Here is what we got as an answer.

“I am writing to express my strong interest in the [Position] role at [Company Name]. As a highly motivated and skilled [Your Profession], I believe that my qualifications and experience make me an excellent fit for this position.

With [Number] years of experience in [Field/Industry], I have developed a strong foundation in [List skills or accomplishments relevant to the job]. I am also well-versed in [List relevant software or tools] and have a proven track record of effectively utilizing them to achieve project goals.

In addition to my technical skills, I possess strong communication and teamwork abilities. As demonstrated by my success in [List relevant teamwork or communication accomplishments], I am confident in my ability to work collaboratively with colleagues and stakeholders to achieve project success.

I am excited about the opportunity to contribute my skills and experience to the talented team at [Company Name]. Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to the opportunity to further discuss my qualifications with you.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]”

Since Open AI debuted its ChatGPT platform for all users, artificial intelligence, which was previously under development, has now become a fundamental element of internet consumers. A day after Google launched its Bard AI, Microsoft stated that it would integrate the platform into its search engine Bing and made the first move in the AI race.