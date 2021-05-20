The company will first pull off its support for Microsoft 365 and related apps on Internet explorer on August 17 this year, followed by retiring the explorer 11 desktop application on June 15 next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Microsoft’s Internet explorer embedded in desktops worldwide with its small alphabetical ‘e’ having a Saturn ring around it is all set to retire June 15, 2022. After 25 years of giving global distances a public perception of internet connectivity, the now-ageing Internet explorer will bid adieu to make way for Microsoft’s edge as the company’s default internet browser.

The company will first pull off its support for Microsoft 365 and related apps on Internet explorer on August 17 this year, followed by retiring the explorer 11 desktop application on June 15 next year. After August 17, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported for Microsoft services such as OneDrive, Outlook and Office 365.

The tech enthusiasts worldwide had seen it coming after Internet explorer was reduced to a mere “compatibility solution” after the Microsoft Edge launch in 2015. The speculation reached the verge of reality when Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 11 for the Microsoft Teams web app last year.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft announced in its blog, adding that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022.

Microsoft Edge, however, has an in-built Internet Explorer (IE) mode, so the users still will be able to access legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer lost out to Google’s Chrome in competition

In recent years, Microsoft’s ageing Internet Explorer lost out to Google’s Chrome browser and Mozilla’s Firefox in terms of a sheer number of users.

According to a report on the technology website, ZDNet, Google Chrome is used by over 48 per cent of total internet users in the US, followed by Apple’s safari at 31 per cent user-base. Microsoft’s Internet Explorer found itself at a distant third with a 5.7 per cent user base in the US.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma