Microsoft To Remove THESE Popular Games From Xbox 360 This Month; Details

(Image-Unsplash)

The United States-based technology giant has announced that it would be removing a few popular game titles from its Xbox 360 gaming console’s Xbox 360 Marketplace from February 7, 2023. This came after the company announced the removal on its official Xbox support page,

"A selection of game titles and related add-ons will be withdrawn from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a limited number of locations. These evictions will begin on February 7, 2023," according to the company's Xbox support page.

“You may always redownload these games, as well as any other titles you've already bought, from your Xbox 360 Download History,” it added. Additionally, the company has announced that the removal of the games would be based on the user’s region and has also provided the list of games that will be removed.

Many titles, such as 'Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare,' 'Counter-Strike: GO,' 'Assassin's Creed IV,' 'Star Wars Battlefront,' and 'Prince of Persia,' will be deleted from India.

Meanwhile, as the year 2022 came to a close, Microsoft revealed its top Xbox games from the previous year. Among the titles on the list were the racing game 'Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels,' the action-adventure game 'Sea of Thieves,' the survival game 'Grounded,' and many more.

In terms of global layoffs, the company recently laid off over 10,000 employees and joined forces with other technology giants. Despite global economic tensions, the company has laid off approximately 5% of its workforce. Notably, this is one of the biggest job cuts made by the company.

"We saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, and now we're seeing them optimise their digital spend to do more with less," says the company. The SEC published a note to employees from CEO Satya Nadella.

However, the company made similar layoffs during the year 2015.

(With agency inputs)