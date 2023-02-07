Microsoft To Introduce ChatGPT-Powered Bing Search Today? All You Need To Know

Soon after Google introduced the ChatGPT rival ‘Bard’ in a blog post, the US-based technology giant Microsoft announced a major news event at 1 p.m. ET, 11:30 PM IST. According to the reports, the company could announce a partnership with OpenAI to focus on the AI-driven Bing search engine.

The company has now made the big announcement event public after only a small group of people received an invitation for the in-person event previously.

The invitation to the event states that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will "discuss some progress on some intriguing projects," according to The Verge. The invitation also comes just after Microsoft renewed its $10 billion contract with OpenAI, making Microsoft OpenAI's exclusive cloud partner.

The report also stated that all OpenAI workloads across products, API services, and research will be powered by Microsoft's cloud services. Additionally, Microsoft plans to embed several OpenAI models into its own consumer and business offerings.

The study stated that aside from Bing, there have been rumours that OpenAI technology will be included in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The technology behemoth just released Microsoft Teams Premium, which includes OpenAI-powered features.

On February 8, Google will conduct an event where it will discuss its progress in artificial intelligence (AI). According to an invitation issued to The Verge, the company will discuss how it is "using the power of AI to reinvent how people search for, discover, and engage with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to get what you need."

In the meantime, Baidu, the well-known search engine in China, has declared that it would finish internal testing of its Ernie Bot in March. Ernie is more comparable to a ChatGPT bot and will compete with Google and Microsoft in the fight to advance search using AI.

(With agency inputs)