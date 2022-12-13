Microsoft To Add Built-In Screen Recorder In Its Existing Snipping Tool, Check Details Here

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has finally announced that it will be adding a built-in screen recording for the Windows users. The existing snipping tool will be updated and will allow the users to record the screen along with the snips for their reference. This came after users complained about the involvement of third-party applications in the process.

Along with this, Microsoft also made the screen recording feature available to beta testers. This feature is currently undergoing testing, but it will soon be made available to all Windows users worldwide. After nearly four years since its initial release, the snipping tool will get an additional feature.

"We know Snipping Tool is popular among the Insider community, so we're very excited to include a built-in screen recorder in this update!" Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager lead for Windows inbox apps, explains in a blog post. "With screen recording built-in, we are expanding these capabilities to even more types of content." "Snipping Tool has always made it quick and easy to capture and share content from your PC, and with screen recording built-in, we are expanding these capabilities to even more types of content."

Till now, the existing snipping tool was used by the Windows user to capture the immediate screenshot with a highly customizable user interface. With the availability of this application, the user can take the screenshots with different modes and sizes using their cursor. The shortcut to access the snipping tool is (Windows key + Shift + S).

Earlier, the tech giant Microsoft has rolled out its latest version of Windows which is much more enhanced, faster, and has a plethora of new add-on features including new themes.