‘Microsoft Teams’ To Get Zoom Like Filters For Video Conferencing: Report

Microsoft Teams to get video filters which are similar to Zoom, claims report.

The new year for tech enthusiasts has started with a bang. Tech lovers have witnessed plenty of phone launches, new features, updates, and more and the most popular Microsoft Teams is reportedly going to add a video filter for the conferencing tools.

It is no longer a secret that these platforms are upgraded every fall with new tools, features, and an improved user interface to better serve the enormous user population that is now operating in a hybrid model as a result of the pandemic.

Video Filters In Microsoft Teams Meetings:

The all-new update will reportedly bring fun video filters that can change the appearance of the attendees or the backgrounds during the video meetings, much similar to Zoom.

"Video filters enable Team Meeting participants to add visual effects to their video stream. App developers on Teams Platform provide the effects," says Microsoft 365 roadmap addition.

Since Microsoft Teams is renowned for offering a superior user experience, it is safe to assume that the available filters will be accurate, entertaining, and varied. According to speculations, the new video filters might debut as soon as next month.

Although the video filters would be a great addition, allowing users to transform into AI avatars or alter the background to a desert or beach, the tool would not be practical in real life. However, it is important to note that Microsoft already dominates this category of features because of the success of its Games for Work program.

In addition to its core features, such as the ability to manage projects, messages, and meetings, Microsoft Teams also gives users access to a tonne of entertaining built-in activities that can help users capture the charm of their workplace cultures.

Additionally, Microsoft Teams are constantly updated with new updates, features, and better user interfaces based on user feedback.