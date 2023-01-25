Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Store, Azure Down: Users Report Problems Globally, Second Outage In A Month

Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Microsoft Store, Azure and other services appears to be down globally. (Image-Reuters)

Microsoft, the American technology titan, has addressed that its Teams, Outlook, Store, Azure and other services are not functional at the moment and is facing a major outage globally.

According to the Downdetector, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Store, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Teams are down and the users across the globe are facing problems in completing their day-to-day tasks.

Update: Microsoft services, including Outlook, have been restored and are now operational.

According to Downdetector, Microsoft 365 have received over 2700 reports of not responding, while the Teams has reported over 3,000 reports of not working.

Addressing the issue, the official Twitter handle of Microsoft 365 said, “We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://msft.it/6011eAYPc or on SHD under MO502273”.

Microsoft taking to Twitter earlier mentioned, "We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. "More information can be found in the admin centre under MO502273," Microsoft said in a tweet.

Furthermore, hashtags such as #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook trended on Twitter, with numerous memes and trolls commenting on the global outage.

This is the second time that Microsoft's services have been severely disrupted. Previously on January 2, Microsoft OneDrive and the video calling platform Skype experienced a lengthy outage. Users claim that when they try to use OneDrive, they get errors like,"Something Went Wrong" or "Sorry! There was an error."

Notably, this comes just a few days after the tech giant announced that it would lay off 10,000 employees due to rising economic tensions around the world.