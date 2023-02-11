microsoft-plans-to-introduce-chatgpt-ai-to-these-applications-in-coming-months

The US-based technology giant Microsoft which has recently made headlines after it introduced the AI-powered search engine Bing and Edge for users globally, is reportedly planning to include the ChatGPT AI in its other service apps in order to improve the work productivity and precision for the users to achieve their day to day tasks with ease.

According to The Verge, the tech titan will hold an event in March to demonstrate the use of AI in the company's services and to emphasise the productivity ambitions for integrating OpenAI's language AI technology in search.

Furthermore, a report by The Information suggests that the company is already testing the integration of ChatGPT in its popular email service Outlook for better search results and the inclusion of AI in the Word document and other applications including Powerpoint to enhance the users writing.

Additionally, the report also claims that the tech giant wants to take a lead from Google which has recently unveiled its Bard AI, which seems more capable than the existing ChatGPT. Microsoft is working hard with the development of its AI-powered apps to take on Google's industry-leading application.

During the event, the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella said that “AI is going to reshape the largest software category on planet Earth.”

While the current situation appears to be a bit disorganised, users in many nations are still waiting in long lines to get their hands on the ChatGPT. However, artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, virtual private networks (VPN), and international phone numbers are assisting some in circumventing these prohibitions.

Meanwhile, the tech giant Google has lost over $100 billion which accounts for 8 percent of the company’s value after its Bard AI produces incorrect information. However, Google introduced some useful features at the event including the announcement of working on the enhancement of translation.