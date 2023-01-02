Microsoft OneDrive Down: Multiple Users Report Issues While Using The Platform

Microsoft, the tech giant, is having a rough start to the new year as users are reporting issues with the OneDrive cloud storage service. OneDrive is the name of the Microsoft cloud service that allows you to access all of your files. It currently has issues but allows you to securely store your files, share them with others, and more.

Users claim that when attempting to use OneDrive, they receive errors such as "Something Went Wrong" or "Sorry! An Error Has Occurred."

"We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access or open files from https://msft.it/6010ecr16. For more details and further updates please see OC494006 in the Admin Center," says Microsoft 365 Status Twitter handle.

We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access or open files from https://t.co/8Lidnf1goC. For more details and further updates please see OC494006 in the Admin Center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 2, 2023

Other details are awaited.