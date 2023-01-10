Microsoft Officially Ends Security Updates For Windows 7/8.1 Users; All You Need To Know

The technological titan Microsoft has announced that it will no longer provide security updates for Windows 7 and 8.1. With this, Microsoft is discontinuing all editions of Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2.

The Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users will now have no other option than to update to the latest version of Windows on their PCs and laptops, if they need a secured user experience.

"While most Windows 7 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11, compatible Windows 7 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing the full version of the software," Microsoft says.

"Before investing in a Windows 10 upgrade, please keep in mind that Windows 10 will be out of support on October 14, 2025," the company adds. It also recommends that customers replace old devices that are incompatible with Windows 11 with updated computers that have the most up-to-date hardware capabilities.

Here’s how you can update your personal computer or the laptop to the latest version of Windows:

1. Select Settings

2. Select Windows Update.

3. Click on "Check for updates" here. If the update is available for your device, you have the option of downloading it right away, pausing the download, or altering the download time.

Google recently declared on its support page that it would stop providing security updates for Google Chrome in Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 at the latest on January 15, 2023. With this announcement, the firm said that Chrome 109 will be the final version to support the aforementioned Windows OS.

Google has also said that the user will require access to a new device running Windows 10 or 11 in order to continue using the Chrome browser (if not getting upgrades).

Additionally, as of today, January 10, 2023, Microsoft Edge 109 support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will also be discontinued. The browser will still function on these versions, but it won't be able to receive security updates, leaving it open to bugs and security risks.