Microsoft Mulls Major Revamp For 'Teams' To Make It More Responsive And Fast: Report

MICROSOFT, a Washington-based technology company is reportedly working on the revamped version of existing Microsoft Teams, a popular video calling platform. The company is reportedly aiming to make the platform faster, more responsive, and more compatible. Additionally, the reports suggest that Microsoft will call it Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1.

According to reports, Microsoft will update "Microsoft Teams" the following month in order to optimise system resource usage on desktop computers and laptops. The Verge reports that Microsoft is testing the new Teams client and intends to release a preview to users in March, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.

Additionally, the newly revamped platform is expected to consume half of the memory compared to the current one with the aim to put less strain on the CPU and increase the battery life of the devices, specifically laptops.

For Teams premium users, the tech giant has already debuted ChatGPT, which aims to make meetings more intelligent, personalised, and secure and it would be interesting to see how the company would be moving forward with the revamped and improved version of Teams.

Meanwhile, Microsoft appears to be struggling with its AI-powered Bing, which was announced the day after Google's Bard announcement. Despite being accessible to a specific group of people, the platform is allegedly making factual errors, human-like arguments, controversial statements about public figures, and emotional responses.

On the other hand, Google which has faced a loss of around $100 billion after Bard AI made a factual error in the promotional video is working hard. According to the reports, Sundar Pichai, CEO of the company has reportedly asked all the employees to dedicate a minimum of 2 hours to the betterment of Bard so that it could take on the segment leader Open AI’s ChatGPT.

(With Agency Inputs)