Microsoft Launches ChatGPT Powered Premium Teams Service

Microsoft Corp has launched a premium Teams service that will be powered by ChatGPT. (Image Credit: Reuters)

WITH the aim to simplify meetings using Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Corp launched a premium Teams messaging platform, on Wednesday, that will be powered by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot. ChatGPT has taken the Silicon Valley by storm recently.

Users will have to shell out $7 initially in June for this premium service on Teams. From July onwards, the same service will cost users $10 per month, Microsoft informed. ChatGPT, which is owned by a research laboratory in San Francisco - OpenAI, will provide users with automatically generated meeting notes besides recommending tasks, and help create meeting templates.

Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.

The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in.

ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

(With Reuters inputs)