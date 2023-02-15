Microsoft Internet Explorer Says 'Good Bye' To The World After 28 Years Of Service

MICROSOFT developed Internet Explorer which was introduced back in 1995 as an add-on package with Windows 95 has finally retired after the tech giant rolled out a Microsoft Edge update on specific Windows 10 devices yesterday. The platform which had no security support is finally dead and would not be accessible.

Internet Explorer was one of the most used web browsers with over 95 percent market share back in 2003 but witnessed a downfall after Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome came into the space. Notably, Mozilla Firefox made its debut in 2004 and Google Chrome made its entry in 2008.

On the company’s frequently asked questions page, the company clearly mentioned that the Microsoft Edge update was pushed to all users and devices including both commercial and consumer.

"The Microsoft Edge update will be pushed to all devices, commercial and consumer, at the same time, and users will be unable to undo the change. Furthermore, redirection from Internet Explorer 11 to Microsoft Edge will be included in all future Microsoft Edge releases," wrote Microsoft's FAQ website.

Microsoft Edge will automatically transmit browsing information, including bookmarks, for users of Windows 10. Edge will open immediately in its place if you click any Internet Explorer icon or try to launch it from the Start or Run menus.

In case you are using Microsoft's latest Windows 11, you will need not worry as the company has never added any version of Internet Explorer in Windows 11.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced the ChatGPT-powered search engine Bing with the aim to revolutionise overall searches and answer all advanced queries. Additionally, the company has also announced a multi-billion dollar deal with Open AI, the ChatGPT-developer.