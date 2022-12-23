Microsoft Excel Has Now Become More Smarter With THESE New Features; Details Inside

Microsoft Excel is a computer software application used for arithmetic, database management, charting, and text manipulation. It is one of the most popular office productivity applications in use today. Microsoft Excel runs on a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, Apple iOS, Android, and Linux. You can also download Excel for desktop computers and laptops. Each version of Excel is compatible with different file formats, including older versions of Microsoft Excel. Microsoft updates its spreadsheet application regularly with new features and bug fixes.

When Microsoft released its first spreadsheet application in 1985, it only had basic features, no macros, and no formulas. However, the company's decision to make Excel available for free on personal computers transformed the data processing industry and continues to do so today. In the early days of Excel, developers faced a significant challenge in storing data quickly and efficiently. This resulted in an improvement in the file format used by spreadsheets over time. Microsoft Excel now provides users with improved data accessibility and management.

Recently, Microsoft has added plenty of new features to its existing application making it more easy to use and more handy. Here are the new features:

1. Image Function: With this new feature the users can now insert an image directly into the cells from the system. The function is available for users on PC, Mac, and the web. However, Android users will have to wait a bit.

2. New Formula Suggestions: Microsoft Excel has become more smart and will now analyse the data and suggest the best formulas for your data sheets.

3. Broken Link Notifications: Excel will also notify about the broken links. Not only this, Microsoft has added a dedicated search bar to find what you are looking for.

4. Data: Excel will now study the pattern of your working and will suggest formulas to reduce your workload on a daily basis.