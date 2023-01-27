Microsoft Edge Users Facing Risk Of Data Breach As CERT Flags 'Harmful Bugs' In Browser; How To Avoid

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology-led body which is responsible for sharing cyber alerts for the vulnerabilities in the operating systems, has announced that it has found potentially harmful bugs in the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge Web.

According to the CERT, Microsoft Edge contains some bugs that allow a hacker to gain elevated privilege and circumvent security restrictions on the targeted system, which means that the browser could invite attackers to steal sensitive information by circumventing the targeted device's security restrictions.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that hackers using these bugs could specifically send a specially designed request to the targeted devices, making them more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. CERT also stated that Microsoft Edge versions prior to version 109.0.1518.61 are vulnerable and advised users to update their software to the most recent version to avoid any attacks.

Notably, the tech giant Microsoft has already released an updated browser that addresses the aforementioned security flaws. To avoid bugs that could potentially compromise a device's security, it is recommended that users keep their browsers up to date.

Meanwhile, plenty of Microsoft services including Teams, Outlook, Microsoft Store, and Microsoft 365 witnessed a massive outage globally. Thousands of users were reportedly not able to use the services during their office hours.

According to Downdetector, over 3,700 people reported that they were witnessing problems with the Microsoft applications. On the other hand, the official Twitter handle of Microsoft 365 addressed the problem and tweeted, “We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://msft.it/6011eAYPc or on SHD under MO502273.”

Notably, this came after the tech giant announced a massive layoff of over 10,000 employees globally.