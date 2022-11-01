Microsoft Defender: Is Microsoft’s In-Built Virus Protection Better Than Other Anti-Viruses; Know Here

Anyone who has spent any time at all computing knows that there are a million ways to get a virus. Even with Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 11 and its security features, no one can say their computer is completely safe from malware or other malicious actors. So the question for users becomes: Is Windows Defender enough to protect my computer? The quick answer is maybe yes. It depends on how you use your machine and what level of risk you’re comfortable with.

Is Microsoft Defender Enough To Protect Computers?

While traditional antivirus programs are good at detecting and blocking known malware, they're not as effective at stopping emerging threats. That's where Windows Defender comes in. Microsoft's built-in security program uses behavioral detection to monitor your apps and programs for suspicious activity that could signal the presence of malware. This makes it more effective at catching new and unknown threats before they can do any damage to your computer.

It depends on how the machine is used and what level of risk the user is comfortable with.

When it comes to antivirus software, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. It depends on how the machine is used and what level of risk the user is comfortable with. For some people, Windows Defender may be enough. But for others, a more robust solution like McAfee or Norton may be necessary.

In What Cases Microsoft Defender Can Help You:

With defender, Microsoft has focused on multiple aspects which can be a threat to a windows user. Here are some situations in which Microsoft Defender can help you with:

1. Real-Time Malware Protection: Unlike the Antiviruses, the Microsoft Defender can help you detect threats. Be it a USB drive or a downloaded file, it will notify you immediately.

2. Precise Computer Scans: With Microsoft Defender by your side, you scan a particular file, or location whenever you want.

3. Ransomware Protection: It allows you to protect your system from ransomware if detected.

4. Microsoft Defender Firewall: Although less glitzy than firewalls from Kaspersky or ESET, Microsoft's long-standing firewall offers adequate protection against network threats.

5. Find My Device: It provides you with an option of finding your device. Only Surface and Surface Pen products, along with Windows desktop computers and laptops, are compatible with Microsoft's device location and remote locking features.

However, there are some limitations to it as well. For instance, unlike antivirus, Microsoft Defender needs to be manually scheduled for daily scans. Also, the level of security depends on the specifications of the device.