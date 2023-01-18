Microsoft Azure To Add Open AI's ChatGPT Soon, Says CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft, an American technology giant which is an early investor in OpenAI's ChatGPT, has announced that it will soon include the platform in its cloud service Azure. The company has already been in the headlines for strategizing and implementing the platform into most of its tools widely available.

This comes after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company will soon launch ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered application capable of writing essays, poems, or even computer code, on the tech giant's cloud-based Azure OpenAI Service.

"ChatGPT will soon be available in the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we assist customers in applying the world's most advanced AI models to their business imperatives," Nadella tweeted on Tuesday.

Users of Microsoft's cloud computing services are now able to preview technology created by the firm it is funding, OpenAI. The preview was carried out using a tool that Microsoft refers to as the Azure OpenAI service.

The ChatGPT is a text-based chatbot by OpenAI that uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to generate fresh material after training on a lot of data and has become popular since then.

On the other hand, Microsoft launched the Azure OpenAI Service in late November 2021, allowing customers to harness the power of large-scale generative Artificial Intelligence models. The application gained its first million users in less than a week after its launch.

Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) is an autoregressive language model that produces remarkably human-like text. GPT-3, one of the world's largest and most advanced language models, has 175 billion parameters and is trained on Azure's AI supercomputer.

Organisations of all sizes are using the capabilities of Azure OpenAI Service for cutting-edge use cases like customer support, customization, and gaining insights from data using search, data extraction, and classification, according to Microsoft startups like Moveworks to multinational corporations like KPMG.

