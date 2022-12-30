Microsoft Announces Top Xbox Games Of 2022, Check List Here

Microsoft on Friday unveiled the top Xbox games of 2022 that players will want to play to end the year as 2022 draws to a close. The newest version of the "Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels" has been specifically improved for Xbox Series X/S, starting with the racing game of the year.

It establishes the standard for next-generation gaming with photorealistic graphics, authentic sounds, a lifelike environment, and extensive detailing. The following in line is "Sea of Thieves," which allows players to set sail as pirates with other ships, plunder islands, battle a massive Kraken, and sink other vessels. One of the year's top survival games is "Grounded," which tells the tale of a teenager who has shrunk and is attempting to grow up while navigating a world that reacts to Grounded.

With new creatures, locations, and surprises, it puts gamers' creative skills to the test. "Gears 5", packed with horror, action, and power gives gamers the satisfaction of a quick reload, also the captivating storytelling, shooting mechanics, and excellent graphics give the game an edge. The third-person shooter game is the sixth entry in the franchise and direct sequel to Gears of War 4, continuing the story of the Coalition of Ordered Government's (COG) fight against an enemy force -- the Swarm.

Lastly, a murder mystery game, "Pentiment", inspired by mediaeval art and weaves an unmatched narrative, lets players shape their character into anything from a pious theologian to a rebellious hooligan in 16th-century Italy. Diving deep into history, this game has charm and appeal from and for the ages, said the company.

