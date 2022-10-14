Microsoft Adds 'Apple Music' As Second Streaming Platform On Xbox; Launch On Windows Likely By 2023

Microsoft has included Apple Music in all the available Xbox gaming consoles as its second streaming platform. Xbox users can now download the Apple music application and stream music even during the time they are playing games.

Earlier, Microsoft has introduced Apple TV to the platform. Adding on to that, Apple in a statement has clarified that it would make its Apple TV and Apple Music available on Windows by the start of next year.

Microsoft has also announced that it would be in partnership with Apple and soon release the Apple TV and Apple Music on Windows after rolling out a preview this year.

According to some reports, Apple may soon launch an application for classical music. The report clarifies that it may come with an IOS 16 update and is likely to launch this year.

Carmen Zlateff, Vice President of Windows User Experience, said “ Now it will become easier than ever to access your iPhone photos and your favorite Apple entertainment on your Xbox or Windows device.”

Apple Music is available in India at a price of INR 99 for individuals (INR 49 for students) and INR 149 for family plans with a one-month free trial. It's also available as part of an Apple One bundle that includes services like Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade. Xbox users can now install and use the Apple Music app as well as Apple TV.