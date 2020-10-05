Mi 10T Series 5G: Mi India has announced the launch date for the Mi 10T Series 5G phones (Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro) on its Twitter handle. Know its specification and comparison with Samsung Galaxy M-Series.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Xiaomi has made a big announcement on Monday regarding its new 5G model (Mi 10T Series 5G) for the Indian customers. According to the posts shared on Mi India's Twitter timeline, the Mi 10T Series 5G, which includes Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, will be launched on October 15 at 12 noon. It holds a content-aware AdaptiveSync Display, an ultra-precision camera with OIS, brand new design philosophy, one of the biggest batteries on a flagship device and other features.

Comparing Mi 10 T-Series 5G and Samsung Galaxy M-series

Series Specifications Mi 10T series Samsung M-series Operating System/Processor Android 10/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Android 10/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Screen Size and Camera 6.67-inch (1080x2400)/ 108MP Rear Camera and 64MP front 6.70-inch (1080x2400)/ 20MP 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera and 32MP front RAM 8GB 6Gb Battery 5000mAh 7000mAh

Mi 10 T-Series 5G:

The Mi 10 T-Series 5G phones have a widescreen with a 6.67-inch (1080x2400) AdaptiveSync display. The camera of this stylish Mi 10 phone gives you amazing experience with 108MP rear and 64MP front. Talking about the battery of this new series, all the phones of Mi series will give you around 7000mAh power backup. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and Android 10 Operating system is the major attraction of the series. The price for Indian customers for this series will be unveiled on October 15.

Samsung Galaxy M-series:

Samsung has launched a variety of affordable phones under its M-series. Talking about one of the most stylish phones of this series 'Samsung Galaxy M51', it has brilliant features comparing to the phones of similar range. It has 6.70-inch display along with 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP rear camera and 32MP front camera. The phone has a 7000mAh battery capacity. It has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with the Android 10 operating system. This phone was released on August 31, 2020, and is available at Rs. 22,000.

Posted By: Srishti Goel