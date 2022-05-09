New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta. Inc formerly known as Facebook will be launching its first physical store in the US on May 9th in Burlingame, California. At this Meta Store, people can interact with everything. The shops will be a spot where shoppers can try out and buy virtual reality headsets and other gadgets as the company plots a course to take its highly touted metaverse mainstream. The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future.

The Meta store is roughly 1,550 square feet and it has a relatively small footprint for an engaging experience. It was also important for us to launch the first Meta Store near Reality Labs HQ. Its main purpose is to show people whatever things are possible today while giving a glimpse into the future as the metaverse comes to life — and hopefully demystifying that concept a bit in the process.

Meanwhile, Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store said, "Having the store here in Burlingame gives us more opportunity to experiment and keep the customer experience core to our development. What we learn here will help define our future retail strategy."

"Through interactive demos, you can make video calls to retail associates with Meta Portal, learn how Ray-Ban Stories can help you stay present with the world around you, and explore the magic of VR with a first-of-its-kind immersive Meta Quest 2 demo. We’re also making it easier to shop Meta Portal, Ray-Ban Stories and Meta Quest all in one place online, in a new Shop tab on meta.com." Meta said in a statement.

The Meta Store also features an interactive Meta Quest 2 display wall, allowing you to explore the hardware, its accessories, and the breadth of content available today. It immersive demo area, where you can try Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing or Supernatural on a large, wall-to-wall curved LED screen that displays what you’re seeing in headset. You’ll also get a 30-second mixed reality clip of your demo experience that’s yours to share, Meta added.

"Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it. If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to go check out the Meta Store," Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store added.

Posted By: Ashita Singh