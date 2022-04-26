New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta formerly known as Facebook is all set to open its first physical store for VR headset Quest 2, Quest 2 accessories and Portal smart video devices in the US. The shops will be a spot where shoppers can try out and buy virtual reality headsets and other gadgets as the company plots a course to take its highly touted metaverse mainstream.

"We've also added a Shop tab to meta.com, making it easier to shop all our hardware products in one place online," said the company.

The 1,550-square feet Meta Store at the company's Burlingame campus in California opens on May 9, and will feature demos for its Quest 2 VR headset and video calling device Portal as well as Ray-Ban's augmented reality (AR) glasses, Meta said on Monday.

The devices, except for the Ray-Ban glasses, will be available for purchase at the store. The products can also be bought online through a new shopping tab on meta.com, the company said.

"Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it. If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to go check out the Meta Store," said Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store.

Meta is investing heavily in the metaverse - a virtual space where people interact, work and play - by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points to the virtual world.

The company said that its goal is to show people what's possible with our products while giving a glimpse into the future as the metaverse comes to life.

Earlier this month, the Facebook owner said it would start testing tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, a VR platform Meta launched late last year.

Meta also said it would charge a 47.5% fee to creators of digital experiences and assets, a move that has attracted criticism from some app developers.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh