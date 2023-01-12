Meta Quest’s New Feature Will Track Your Heart Rate Even In VR Now | Details

Meta, a California-based technology company, has announced a new heart rate tracking feature and Health connect with Android Integration on Meta Quest, allowing all users to keep track of their health statistics, including real-time results.

The new heart rate feature would allow users to constantly monitor their heart rate when measured by a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor, even while exercising in virtual reality (VR). Notably, the tech giant announced a similar integration with Apple health last year.

"Heart rate tracking has been one of the most-requested fitness features for Meta Quest so that you can easily see tangible and real-time results," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Users will have improved access to information on how their VR exercises are rising their heart rates when they pair a heart rate monitor to their headset.

"Garmin HRM-Dual and Polar H10 heart rate monitors are compatible with Meta Quest. Other Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitors may also be compatible with your Meta Quest," mentioned the company.

Additionally, users may now link and share information directly to Health Connect by Android from their Android devices, and they can sync their statistics to the Meta Quest mobile app.

Users can now keep track of all their virtual reality (VR) workouts and aggregate all of their information in one spot thanks to the new update.

Additionally, users will receive the Elite Strap—which will aid in balancing and supporting the headset—free of charge if they purchase a Meta Quest 2 for a short time, the company mentioned in its blog post.

By establishing new guidelines for marketers, the tech giant has also made some significant adjustments to Facebook and Instagram. With the implementation of these new regulations, the firm will no longer allow advertisers to use as much individualised data to target ads toward teenagers. Users under the age of 18 will now have more freedom to choose which advertisements they view and why.

