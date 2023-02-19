Meta Likely To Implement Twitter-Like Premium Service On Instagram And Facebook

POST the mess that followed the announcement of the Blue subscription by Twitter, the Elon Musk-led company is steadily moving out of the chaos. And based on recent revelations, Meta might also introduce something similar.

Meta may bring its blue tick verification under a subscription model like Twitter. The company is expected to implement this premium service on its two popular platforms - Instagram and Facebook.

A tweet posted by TechDroider (@techdroider) shared a screengrab of the Meta help centre. The page talks about a Meta Verified subscription, for which the user will have a verification badge for their account. This is similar to the paid service offered by Musk's Twitter.

Just Like @elonmusk Twitter, Meta is working on a Paid Verification Badge Service "Meta Verified" for Instagram or Facebook Accounts. pic.twitter.com/S3Y5vXi6O8 — TechDroider (@techdroider) February 18, 2023

Alongside a verified badge, the subscription will pack in extra features. A verified user "can still apply for a Meta Verified subscription", as can be read in the screenshot.

This verification badge will be available to a profile or a Page upon meeting eligibility conditions. However, Meta Verified will be available to profiles only. Pages can apply for the traditional verified badge but not the new service, as discussed in the screenshot.

Apart from the screenshot, Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, revealed on Twitter that Instagram is working on a subscription model. He further shared screenshots with TechCrunch of code sequences that refer to a paid blue badge for Instagram and Facebook users. Given Paluzzi's stellar records in revealing details, the information is worth noting.

#Instagram is working on a subscription plan which includes the blue badge 👀 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2023

The strings shared in the screengrab are "IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV" and "FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV" wherein IDV might stand for "identity verification", according to the reverse engineer.

However, as of now, the company is silent on this service. No information is public from the official channels with respect to pricing or the features list it will bring.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg grabbed traction in the media for the announcement of project Metaverse. The company is investing in the project to make it a success. However, the company is among the participants in the layoffs in recent times and might be exploring the revenue prospects for its platform.