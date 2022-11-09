Meta Layoffs: Five Changes That Mark Zuckerberg Plans To Implement After Firing Employees

Meta has decided to let go of 13% of the total workforce it has due to its over-optimistic approach toward the business. In a recent blog post shared by the Meta on the company’s official website, CEO Mark Zuckerberg clearly stated that he miscalculated the market trends which led him to take this tough decision.

Zuckerberg also mentioned that he takes accountability for everything that is happening in the organisation. Speaking about the reason he said, “At the outset of Covid, the world was rapidly moving online, and the surge of e-commerce resulted in explosive revenue growth. Many people predicted that this would be a long-term acceleration that would last long after the pandemic was over. I felt the same way, so I decided to significantly increase our investments”.

Here are the 5 major changes that Meta would see after the mass layoff across the globes:

1. The changes, according to him, were caused by two main factors. “We want to make sure we're running efficiently across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs because our revenue outlook is lower than we anticipated at the start of this year,” he said.

2. According to Zuckerberg, the company is transitioning to desk sharing for employees who already spend the majority of their time outside the office which clearly means that the company would be asking all employees to work from the office.

3. Additionally, the company is extending its hiring ban "with a few exceptions". In order to decide whether and how much the company will resume hiring. Zuckerberg stated that he would monitor the company's financial performance, operational effectiveness, and other macroeconomic factors.

4. "In the coming months, we'll implement more cost-cutting measures like this," he said. Overall, this would imply a ‘significant cultural shift in how the company operates’ he added.

5. Adding on to the blog, Zuckerberg stated that he was currently reviewing the company's infrastructure spending in great detail. Our infrastructure will continue to be a significant advantage for Meta, and I believe we can accomplish this while spending less, wrote the executive. "As we build our AI infrastructure, we're focused on becoming even more efficient with our capacity," he wrote.