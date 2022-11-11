Meta Layoffs: Facebook Employee, On Maternity Leave, Fired; Received Mail While Breastfeeding

Many of well-known companies like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, Netflix, and BYJUs have been in the headlines for the mass layoffs and cost cuttings due to the current economic scenario all over the world. Recently, Meta in a blog post announced that the company is going to let go of 11,000 employees which stands about 13 percent of the total workforce worldwide from different companies including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Among these 11,000 people, there is Anneka Patel who was based in San Francisco, California. She was working with Facebook as a communication manager. She was on maternity leave as she had to look after her 3-month-old baby Emilia. Soon after the announcement, she got an email at 3 AM, which said the company is cancelling her employment contract with her. In a LinkedIn post, she said, “I found out this morning that I was one of the 11,000 employees affected by the Meta #layoffs. This hit me hard because I'm currently on maternity leave".

Adding on to that, Anneka also said that Facebook was her dream company and was the reason why she moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. "It's been an incredible 2.5 years working on the Facebook Groups product, which I truly believe,” she added.

Anneka continues, "While these first few months of motherhood have been some of the most challenging of my life, I wouldn't have traded them for anything," noting that her maternity leave ends in February. She intends to start working again the following year, and she urged the community to look for suitable communications jobs in her LinkedIn post.

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post highlighted every prospect about the company including the reason for these layoffs. He mentioned that the company has followed an over-optimistic approach and would now look forward to more cost-cutting, desk-centric jobs and more.