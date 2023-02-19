Meta Launches Paid Blue Tick For Facebook, Instagram; Subscription Starts At $11.99 Per Month

META Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday announced the launch of Meta verified- a subscription service that will allow its users to verify their accounts with a cost of USD 11.99 per month on web or USD 14.00 per month on iPhone.

According to the official announcement, the service will roll out in Australia and New Zealand this week.

"Good morning and new product announcement: this week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified -- a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support," informed Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at USD 11.99 / month on web or USD 14.99 / month on iOS. We'll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon," he added.