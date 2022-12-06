Meta Expands AI Face-Scanning On Facebook Dating For Age Detection

Meta announced that it has expanded its Artificial Intelligence (AI) face-scanning tool and ID Upload tool to Facebook Dating in the US, to verify users' age. Meta via a blog post said it will make sure that only adults are using the service, preventing minors from accessing it.

Meta said “Starting today, we’re expanding our age verification test to Facebook Dating in the US. We require people to be at least 18 years old in order to sign up for and access Facebook Dating, and age verification tools will help verify that only adults are using the service and help prevent minors from accessing it."

“Providing people with more than one option to verify their age allows them to select a method that best fits their needs and preferences. For example, many people don’t always have access to the forms of ID that make verifying age clear", Meta said in the blog post.

The tech giant partnered with age-verification company Yoti to provide two options for users to choose from Video Selfie and ID Upload. If users choose the Video Selfie option, they will see instructions on their screen to guide them through the process.

After taking the Video Selfie, Yoti's technology will estimate their age based on facial features. If users choose the ID Upload option, they need to upload a copy of their ID, which will be encrypted and stored securely.

In case the user opts to upload a video selfie, he/she will see instructions on the screen to guide through the process. After they take a video selfie, Facebook will share a still image from the video with Yoti - a company that specializes in online age verification.

If they opt to upload their ID as age verification proof, Facebook says that it will be encrypted and stored securely, and will not be visible on your Facebook profile or to other people on the app. Users will also be able to manage how long their ID is saved.