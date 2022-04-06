New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook is Meta's most popular and most used social media platform which offers a plethora of services to its users. From video calls to messages to voice calls, all these are just a click away on the Facebook app. Some time back, the social media giant also incorporated short videos, commonly known as Reels, into Facebook, which was earlier can only be seen on Instagram.

Now, in order to enhance the user experience, Meta has introduced Sharing to Reels feature on Facebook, which allows its users to post reels directly from third-party apps to their Facebook accounts. Initially, Meta has partnered with Smule, Vita, and VivaVideo for this feature and these apps have already integrated the Sharing to Reels button in their apps.

“Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions, and stickers,” said John McCarthy, Meta’s director of product management, in a blog post.

“Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share video seamlessly with one tap of a button."

As per Meta, this new feature will help people to grow their reach to a new audience on the app. This feature will ensure that the user is easily able to share content to Facebook Stories directly from third-party apps.

Meanwhile, Reels was initially started to combat Tik Tok. The feature was first shared on Instagram, and later Meta also introduced the feature in the application. During the company's Q4 2021 earnings, it touted reels as the “fastest-growing content format by far.” Further, the company also said that Reels was the biggest contributor to growth on Instagram and “growing very quickly” on Facebook, too.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen