New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Parag Agrawal, the Indian-origin technocrat who joined Twitter as an engineer in 2011 has risen to the top cream of Silicon valley, after being appointed the Twitter CEO, succeeding co-founder Jack Dorsey. An IIT-Bombay graduate, Parag was named Twitter CEO by co-founder Jack Dorsey himself after a unanimous stamp of approval from Twitter’s Board of Directors.

Until Dorsey’s stepping down as Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal was Twitter’s Chief Technological Officer.

With his appointment as Twitter CEO, Parag has now joined the elite list of Indian-origin CEOs in Silicon valley, such as Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

"I am honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges," Parag wrote in a message to Dorsey, after taking the mantle of Twitter.

Here are the five things to know about the just-appointed Twitter CEO:

1. Parag Agrawal joined Twitter as an ads engineer in 2011 and soon became Twitter’s ‘Distinguished Software Engineer’.

2. Until Jack Dorsey’s resignation as Twitter CEO, Parag was serving as Chief Technology Officer at Twitter since 2017. He had been in charge of the strategy involving artificial intelligence and machine learning. He also led projects to make tweets in users’ timelines more relevant to them by introducing ‘topics’ feature.

3. Before Twitter, Parag Agrawal interned with Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T Labs.

4. Parag Agrawal studied B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay and completed his PhD from Stanford University.

5. Parag Agrawal was leading Twitter's Bluesky effort which was aimed at creating an open and decentralised standard for social media.

Parag Agrawal takes over the top executive position at Twitter following a grand endorsement from co-founder Dorsey.

“The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He's been my choice for some time, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep,” Dorsey wrote in an email.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma