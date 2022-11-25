Meet George Hotz, The iPhone Hacker Hired By Elon Musk To Improve Twitter

After the microblogging platform Twitter got its new chief, the company has been in the headlines for multiple reasons. Be it the layoffs or the new controversial features like a paid ‘blue badge’, everything has made the users criticise the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

In yet another move, Elon Musk has amazed the people by appointing George Hotz, a well-known iPhone hacker. Reportedly, Musk appointed George Hotz (considered to be his rival( for a 12-week internship. He is assigned to work on Twitter's search feature and remove the prompt that prevents non-logged-in web browsing.

This happened after Hotz tweeted that he "was down" for a 12-week internship at Twitter. Musk noticed this and responded, "Sure, let's talk". Later on November 22, he tweeted “Today, I'm a Tweep! The internet feels full of possibility again”.

How do you feel the quality of Twitter search is? What would get you to use Twitter search instead of Google?



BTW, there's some nice advanced search stuff here: https://t.co/CYMzuWD1HT — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 21, 2022

For your reference, Hotz is a 33-year-old entrepreneur who has founded numerous businesses and is known to be a tech geek. He may not have much of a reputation outside of the tech community, but he has a solid reputation there. On Twitter, Instagram, and the code-sharing website GitHub, he has thousands of followers who look up to him. He has also founded Comma.ai which is working on creating a driver assistance system, just like Musk-owned Tesla.

that’s what Elon told me my job was, and I will try my hardest to do it. I have 12 weeks



also trying to get rid of that nondismissable login pop up after you scroll a little bit ugh these things ruin the Internet https://t.co/vZbSfEqlfW — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 22, 2022

When asked what changes he wants to make in the platform, he responded in a tweet that he wanted to make it simpler to find the advanced modifiers in the search function and lessen the requirement that users type the exact text they were looking for.

Here are the Twitter threads which may help you figure out how the micro-blogging platform got an experienced intern.