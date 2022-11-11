MediaTek Launches Pentonic 1000 Chipset For TVs With 4K 120HZ Support

MediaTek, the fabless semiconductor company known for its impressive processors has announced the release of its latest flagship smart TV system-on-chip (SoC) for 4K TVs enhancing the refresh rate and the picture quality.

Pentonic 1000, specially designed for 4K 120Hz displays has Wi-Fi 6/6E support, MEMC for smoother video, a powerful AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, and 8-screen Intelligent View. Additionally, the chipset offers on a single platform support for the most recent video codecs and international TV broadcast standards.

"We specifically designed the MediaTek Pentonic 1000 to accommodate today's smart TV trends, including 4K streaming, cloud gaming, video conferencing, and watch parties. The Pentonic 1000 will provide the best possible 4K viewing experience thanks to its support for 4K HDR content, 120Hz frame rates, MEMC, AI enhancements, Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity, and cutting-edge codecs like VVC,” said Alex Chen, General Manager of MediaTek's TV Business Unit.

For those who have a passion for gaming, the chipset supports resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz and has VRR capabilities up to 4K at 144Hz. It supports incredibly high frame rates for more fluid gaming and has an Auto Low Latency Mode for lag-free play (ALLM).

Precision Detail, which joins Dolby's suite of Advanced Imaging technologies available through Dolby Vision IQ, extracts more from Dolby Vision content by revealing incredible detail in both bright and dark areas. Images on 4K smart TVs take on a new dimension with added texture and depth, as well as astonishing crispness.

"The Pentonic 1000 will enable 4K smart TVs to expand the Dolby Vision experience by integrating Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail," said Mathias Bendull, Vice President, of Living Room at Dolby Laboratories. "Dolby will collaborate with MediaTek and our OEM partners to bring the incredible Dolby Vision imaging to more 4K smart TV use cases".