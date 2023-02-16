MediaTek Launches New 'Dimensity 7200' Chipset With Enhanced Gaming, Photography Capabilities

MEDIATEK, a popular chip manufacturer which is known for making powerful chips for mid-range smartphones now has launched a new chip that will enhance the gaming and photography experience in smartphones.

The Dimensity 7200 is perfect for ultra-slim designs in a range of form factors, according to the manufacturer, and it uses the same TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 4nm second-generation process as the Dimensity 9200.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be critical for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without sacrificing performance," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

What’s New For Gamers:

AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power saving, smart resource management for the CPU and GPU to extend battery life, and other improvements for fluid gameplay are all provided for gamers by the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Camera Improvements:

The chipset would also utilise MediaTek's Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP and can support 200MP main cameras for epic photography, claims the company.

Moreover, the chipset supports 4K HDR video capture and enables users to record information from two cameras at Full HD quality while maintaining sharp focus throughout.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Performance Optimisations:

MediaTek's integrated AI Processor Unit (APU) maximises the effectiveness of AI tasks and AI fusion processing to further optimise power and performance.

Other capabilities include support for displays with a resolution of up to Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 144Hz, Bluetooth LE Audio technology, Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio, AI SDR-to-HDR video playback for improved multimedia experiences, and more.

(With Agency Inputs)