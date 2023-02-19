MCD To Deploy Drones, Advanced Technology To Tackle Dengue As Delhi Prepares To Host G20

WITH India assuming the presidency of G20, the latest effort by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi includes the use of advanced technologies to tackle dengue in the capital. The MCD will deploy drones and advanced utilities to keep the disease at a minimum.

Delhi will be the cockpit of administration at the G20 summit in September. Several events are slated to take place during this time.

According to a senior official, quoted by PTI, the measures are in tune with the vision to keep Delhi clean and host the meetings alongside combating the disease. The plan is to keep the fumigation drills and other anti-dengue measures "tech-laden", the official added.

The disease tends to rise in the capital with the monsoon season. As a result, the civic body wants to give its best shot to tackle the spread and deliver the delegates a favourable experience in the G20 events. "Our plan is to make the city cleaner, safer and more vibrant," said a senior official of MCD.

According to the official register, the city reported over 4,469 dengue cases and nine deaths last year. Delhi will be the hotspot of activities during the G20 summit. These include meetings and events across different locations in the capital.

Sample collection from open drains, identifying vulnerable colonies, house visits for disease detection, and awareness programmes, the capital is likely to benefit from these measures. According to Gyanesh Bharti, Municipal Commissioner, the plan is to combat the spread in the entire city with a special focus on G20 events.

The MCD is working to embellish the capital through various art forms. Paintings on walls, decorating streets, and repair work on monuments are a few initiatives in operation.