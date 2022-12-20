Mastodon Records Sharp Rise In Active Users Amid Declining Twitter Accounts Since Musk's Takeover

Mastodon, a decentralised social media platform, has had over 2 million subscribers since Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform Twitter. Mastodon's monthly active users increased from 300,000 to 2.5 million between October and November, including journalists, political figures, writers, actors, and organisations, according to a blog post published on Monday.

Twitter suspended Mastodon's @joinmastodon account on December 16 after it shared a link to the newly-registered Mastodon account of @ElonJet, which broadcasts public flight path data of Elon Musk's private jet and was previously suspended from the microblogging platform itself.

The social media platform also received reports that users were unable to tweet links to any Mastodon servers, including ones completely unrelated to the @ElonJet account, showing an error message which claims that the links were identified as "potentially harmful".

"At Mastodon, we believe there shouldn't be a middleman between you and your audience, and that journalists and government institutions, in particular, shouldn't have to rely on a private platform to reach the public," the social media platform stated.

"Our free and open-source software enables anyone to run a social media platform entirely on their own infrastructure, completely under their own control, while connecting to a global decentralised social network," the company said.

The microblogging platform Twitter, on the other hand, has seen a significant drop in active accounts and users. According to a report by USA Today citing the MIT Technology Review, between October 27 and November 1, Twitter deactivated approximately 877,000 accounts and suspended another 497,000, including bot accounts, inactive accounts, and accounts that violated policies. The statistics made it evident that the users are shifting towards other platforms, like Mastodon after Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform.

However, the new Twitter chief Elon Musk tweeted, “ Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol”. Adding on to that he also tweeted, "I just hope the servers don't melt!"

(With IANS inputs)