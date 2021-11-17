New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta Ceo Mark Zuckerberg posted a video on Tuesday wherein he was seen wearing a VR headset and a glove that promises to introduce a new VR-powered Metaverse. In the video posted by Mark, he tried a 'haptic Glove' which allows the user to feel the objects which you see in virtual reality.

The video features Zuckerberg playing roll dice, Jenga, Chess, Shaking hands and fist bump virtually. As per Meta, the gloves have hundreds of tiny motors designed to deliver a simulated sensation of touch. It also helps lock the hand in a certain position so that it can simulate activities like holding a cup or ball virtually.

Reality Labs of meta are the makers of these gloves and they have been working for the past seven years to roll out this technology. According to Verge, the glove helps the users feel the object in the metaverse. In addition, the haptic glove is also designed as a virtual reality controller.

“To enable this experience and bring touch to the metaverse, the team is developing haptic gloves: comfortable and customizable gloves that can reproduce a range of sensations in virtual worlds, including texture, pressure, and vibration,” said a release from Meta.

The gloves will track the wearer's hands to keep a check on whether the user is in virtual reality and if they can feel the objects and elements of the virtual world. It will accordingly give sensations like pressure, texture, and vibration to recreate the object that the user sees virtually.

“A haptic glove can even convince the wearer’s perceptual system that it’s feeling an object’s weight, by gently pulling on the skin of the wearer’s fingers with the actuators to mimic the tug of gravity on a held object. But it all has to be timed exactly right,” says Meta’s Reality Labs.

