New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a horrific incident, a Delhi-based lawyer suffered injuries on his lower body after his OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone exploded in his gown's pocket. Advocate Gaurav Gulati, who bought a new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone last month, in a tweet said that his phone exploded when he was in his chamber. He said that he felt the heat when the phone was in his pocket after which he immediately threw the phone on the floor which exploded seconds after.



Taking to his Twitter account, advocate Gaurav Gulati wrote, "#Blast & #Fire in my brand new #oneplusnord25g. @OnePlus_IN Today morning while i was in my office ( Court Chamber) @OnePlusNord2_, @oneplus, @OnePlus_USA".



The victim, as quoted by Gadget 360, said that while sitting in his chamber he felt heat coming out from his pocket and as soon as the heat increased, he took out his smartphone and saw smoke coming out of it. “I immediately threw the gown and once my colleagues and I went close to the phone, it exploded. The entire chamber was filled with smoke after that,” he added.



The victim also posted screenshots of the invoice of the phone which showed that he purchased the phone in August. “I didn't even transfer the data from my old phone," he said. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the phone was neither in use nor on charging when it started heating up and exploded.



Due to the explosion, the advocate suffered burn injuries near his stomach area and now he is reportedly filing a legal suit against the smartphone company. Gaurav has already filed an FIR against the Managing Director of OnePlus and Amazon executives.



The incident came days after a similar explosion took place in Bengaluru. Ankur Sharma said that his new phone – OnePlus Nord 2 5G “blasted” all of the sudden. Reacting to the incident, OnePlus, reportedly, said that the device suffered damage due to some external factors and not because of any manufacturing or product issue.



One Plus launched its Nord 2 5G in the month of July 2021 at Rs. 27,999. The mobile supports 65-W fast charging, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen