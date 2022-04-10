New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google allows an app to be available on Google Play Store only after it passes through many security checks. However, despite the rigorous procedure, many dangerous apps somehow cross these security checks and find a place on the Google App Store.

Recently, about 10 such apps have been identified, which can prove to be very dangerous for users if they download and run them on their devices. Due to this, Google has removed these apps from the Google Play Store.

Why the apps have been removed?

The 10 popular apps that have been banned by Google are accused of stealing user data. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the banned apps have been downloaded more than 60 million times so far. The report also mentioned that with the help of these apps, hackers can find out the exact location of the users. Also, e-mails, phone numbers, and passwords can be stolen using these apps. Due to this, carrying out banking fraud becomes very easy for hackers.

Furthermore, with the help of these apps, data theft is carried out via the 'cut and paste' method, i.e. whenever you copy-paste any OTP or other details, hackers can steal the details from these apps. Furthermore, according to the report, these apps can access the files downloaded on WhatsApp.

If these apps are present on your smartphone, they should be immediately uninstalled due to the various security reasons mentioned above. Here is a list of the 10 apps banned by the Google Play Store.

1. Speed Radar Camera

2. AI-Moazin Lite (Prayer times)

3. Wi-Fi Mouse (Remote Control PC)

4. QR & Barcode Scanner (Developed by AppSource Hub)

5. Qibla Compass - Ramadan 2022

6. Simple Weather & Clock Widget (Developed by Difer)

7. Handcent Next SMS- Text With MMS

8. Smart kit 360

9. Full Quran MP3-50 Languages & Translation Audio

10. Audiosdroid Audio Studio DAW

Posted By: Sugandha Jha