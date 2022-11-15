Majority Of Oppo Phones Ready For Jio True 5G, Other Phones To Get Update Soon: Oppo India

According to Oppo India, the majority of smartphones are now supporting the standalone 5G services. The company is providing High speeds, exceptional reliability, and minimal latency in partnership with Reliance Jio. The company also said that it would expand its list of phones with 5G services soon.

To support the standalone 5G network, the company has begun releasing software updates for its 5G-enabled product series across various price ranges. Users can now enjoy True 5G in all cities where the network is available thanks to software updates for the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 7, F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, K10, and A53s devices.

"Our users will have the opportunity to experience True 5G thanks to OPPO India's committed efforts to the development of the 5G ecosystem in India. We appreciate Jio's assistance in helping us with this; we are grateful. Additionally, users can benefit from the experience in any city with a 5G network thanks to this development. To share an experience via our devices, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, which makes life simpler and more convenient. All of our upcoming 5G devices will support SA and NSA," said Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India.

The Chinese phone manufacturer went on to provide three key reasons for why it chose to work with Reliance Jio True 5G, including Jio's Standalone 5G Architecture, the best and largest combination of 5G spectrum in India, and the seamless integration of numerous frequencies into a single, powerful "Data Highway" for unmatched speeds.

Notably, Oppo India is among the first few brands that have enabled the 5G services by providing OTA updates for its users. On the other hand, companies like Samsung, Google, and Apple are yet to release stable updates for their users even in the 5G supported cities.