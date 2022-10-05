Made By Google Event: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Tomorrow; Check Out Expected Specs, Prices

Tech giant Google is all set to unveil its Pixel 7 series and its Pixel smartwatch during its ‘Made By Google’ event on Thursday, October 6. The event will witness the launch of Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones and the Google Pixel Watch. Reportedly, it can also announce new additions to the Nest smart home portfolio.

Meanwhile, the launch event will be live streamed by Google starting at 7.30 pm IST on the official Youtube channel of Google. Also, the event will take place in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City at 10 AM EST. Ahead of the 'Made By Google' event, here are some expected products hinted at by Google for the launch.

According to Google's blog, the event line-up will include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch and the same device would be shoppable the same day at GoogleStore.com.

Pixel 7 Series: Leaked Specifications, Prices

The Pixel 7 smartphones are powered by the Android 13 operating system and feature the next-generation mobile chip Tensor. Google says it brings more helpful and personalised features for photos, videos, security and speech recognition. The screen is expected to feature Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Under the hood, this smartphone is said to feature a Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Reportedly, the Pro model will be available in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The Pixel 7 Pro will most likely have similar 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto setup as its predecessor, though the tele camera will allegedly use a new sensor, a Samsung GM1 stepping in to replace the Sony IMX586.

Now, for the price, Google Pixel 7 is expected to be priced at Rs 48,900, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro may be introduced at a starting price of Rs 73,400.

Pixel Watches

According to Google, the Pixel Watch is a combination of the search engine giant's ‘helpfulness’ and Fitbit's ‘health and fitness expertise’. The Pixel Watch has been powered by a WearOS experience and designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-series wireless earbuds.