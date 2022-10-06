Made By Google 2022: Google To Launch Pixel 7, Pixel Watch; How To Watch It Live

Google is all set to launch its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro along with some new accessories which may include the Pixel Watch and some new additions to Nest smart homes in its ‘Made by Google’ event today. The event will be held in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City at 10am Eastern Time (7:30pm in India).

You can watch the ‘Made by Google’ online as the company will broadcast the event on its official Youtube channel. However, physical participation is limited to invited members of the press only. The tech giant invited enthusiasts from the US, UK and Australia to join live at GoogleStore.com/events. Adding on to that, the company is going to provide regular updates on social media during and post the event.

Here’s what we think Google can launch in its event:

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro:

There are some spec leaks. The Pixel 7 is believed to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 Pro is said to come in a 12GB RAM variant. Speaking of storage, both are expected to launch with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

They both will run on Android 13 and will come equipped with the next generation of Tensor, Google's custom mobile chip.

Pixel Watch:

The Pixel Watch, on the other hand, will be the first smartwatch designed and manufactured by the tech giant. It will offer a newly redesigned WearOS experience and is designed to be compatible with all Pixel and Android phones, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A series wireless earbuds.